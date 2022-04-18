Homeland Security Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis 2027

Homeland Security Market Research Report: Information by System (Weapon System, Communication System, Access Control System, Platforms), by End Use (Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Border Security, Others), & by Region — Forecast till 2027

Market Forecast

Global Homeland Security Market is projected to reach USD 1,181.6 Billion and register a CAGR of 5.8% between 2019 and 2026. The increasing need for enhanced situational awareness and increasing investments in homeland security systems are primarily driving the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing terrorist attacks and border trespassing is driving the growth of the market further.

Market USP

Growing need to upgrade homeland security systems

Growth Opportunities in the Market

The systems segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market: The systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the review period. This is due to the increasing demand for homeland security systems such as intelligence and surveillance system, detection and monitoring system, weapon system, and communication system.

The security segment is expected to grow at the highest rate: The security segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. The growth can be attributed to the high utilization of homeland security systems for border security, cybersecurity, and public security.

The homeland security segment accounted for the largest share in 2019: The homeland security segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. This is due to the increasing need for homeland security for various applications such as intelligence, tracking, surveillance, and command and control, among others.

The emergency management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Sample Report PDF @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7602

Key Players

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

Leidos (US)

IBM (US)

FLIR Systems (US)

BAE Systems Plc (UK)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel)

Other Prominent Players

Boeing (US)

L3harris Technologies (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

ECA Group (France)

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/homeland-security-emergency-management-market-9638

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Homeland Security Market, By System

1.1.2. Global Homeland Security Market, By End Use

1.1.3. Global Homeland Security Market, By Region

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

Market Insights Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges

5.6. Market/Technological Trends

5.7. Patent Trends

5.8. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Related Link @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-fasteners-market-1138

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/c4isr-market-1241

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerospace-composites-market-1242