Barcode Label Printer Market Analysis, Growth Forecast, Industry Size, Share, Opportunities, Business Revenue, Key Players and Impact of COVID

The barcode label printer market will witness a healthy growth from 2018 to 2025, a research report suggests. Growing at a CAGR of 5.31%, the market is projected to reach US$3,517.8 million by 2025. Increasing demand for accuracy is expected to support the market growth along with the demand for barcode label printers in the manufacturing. As predicted by analysts, increasing use of mobile printers will negatively affect the market’s performance from 2018 to 2025. During the forecast period, the barcode label printer market will be supported by increased demand for online products and the adoption of electronic shelf labels. Increased demand for packaged goods and shipments on the other hand will challenge commercial printing sector based organizations functioning in the global barcode label printer market. Analysts have split the market into product type, technology, resolution, and end user segments based on products and services.

Commercial printing based companies have been profiled. The supply and demand gap is set to affect the Barcode Label Printer Market during the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The report also provides the market’s performance forecasts till 2025. Analysts have studied the strategy of commercial printing segment based organizations to help new entrants and established businesses. The commercial printing sector itself is supported by automation in industries as well as consumers aiming for more convenience. During the forecast period 2018 to 2025, the Barcode Label Printer Market is set to witness a health growth across product type, technology, resolution, and end user segments as well as regional markets.

The international Barcode Label Printer Market can be segmented on the basis of product type, on the basis of technology, in terms of resolution, and in terms of region.

On the basis of Product Type, the market can be further divided into Industrial printer, desktop printer, and portable printer.

On the basis of technology, the market can be further divided in to direct Thermal, thermal transfer, inkjet, laser printing, and Dot Matrix.

In terms of Resolution, the market can be further divided into 300dpi, Between 301 to 600 dpi, and above 600 dpi.

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key contenders profiled in the global barcode label printer market report include Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Apogee Industries Inc. (US), TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Printronix Auto Id Inc. (US), OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Dascom Holdings Ltd (China), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

On the basis of region, the international Barcode Label Printer Market can be segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is indeed the foremost market in this segment witnessing a remarkable market share of 32.21% in 2018, which accounts for a noteworthy market value of around 800 million USD. Moreover, it is speculated to witness to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period by 2025. Asia-Pacific comes next to Europe that was worth USD 727.2 million in the year 2018. Moreover, it is expected to grow at a whopping CAGR of 6.90, during the forecasted period up to 2025.

