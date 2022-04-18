Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market Growth, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by 2030

Get a FREE Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8152

The growing demand for electric vehicles and the growing government support to electric vehicles are also major drivers for the global mild hybrid vehicles market. Many governments around the world have supported the development of electric vehicles in order to reduce their overall carbon emissions and environmental impact. This has led to a growing demand from consumers for electric vehicles. This is likely to be a major driver for the global mild hybrid vehicles market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global mild hybrid vehicles market include AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Groupe PSA, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla Motors Inc., Volkswagen AG, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Peugeot SA, Honda Motor Company Ltd., General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Fiat SpA, and Daimler AG.

Segmentation:

The global mild hybrid vehicles market is segmented on the basis of capacity, vehicle type, battery type, and region.

By capacity, the global mild hybrid vehicles market is segmented into up to 12 V, 12 V – 24 V, and more than 24 V. The more than 24 V segment majorly comprises 48 V mild hybrid cars.

By vehicle type, the global mild hybrid vehicles market is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment dominates the global mild hybrid vehicles market at present due to the growing demand for electric passenger cars. Growing popularity of electric cars among urban consumers is likely to drive this segment over the forecast period. However, the commercial vehicles segment is also likely to be an important part of the global mild hybrid vehicles market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for electric commercial vehicles.

By battery type, the global mild hybrid vehicles market is segmented into lithium ion, lead acid, and others. The lithium ion battery segment dominates the global mild hybrid vehicles market.

Regional Analysis:

Europe accounted for the dominant share in the global mild hybrid vehicles market in 2018 and is likely to retain an important share over the forecast period. Growing government support for electric vehicles in Europe is likely to remain the major driver for the market over the forecast period.

