5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

5G delivers multi-gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency. Reliable, secure, and easy-to-integrate 5G modules help you design 5G into customer premises equipment (CPE), fixed wireless access (FWA), enterprise network equipment, branch routers, cameras, security appliances, and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) in global, including the following market information:

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LGA Package Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) include Sierra Wireless, Telit, Thales, U-blox, Sequans Communications SA, Cavli Wireless, Sony, Quectel Wireless Solutions and SIMCom Wireless Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LGA Package

Mini PCIe Package

M.2 Package

Others

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Asset Tracking

Automotive

Commercial Telematics

Payment

Remote Monitoring and Control

Smart Grid and Metering

Telehealth

Others

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sierra Wireless

Telit

Thales

U-blox

Sequans Communications SA

Cavli Wireless

Sony

Quectel Wireless Solutions

SIMCom Wireless Solutions

Fibocom Wirelessinc

LongSung Technology

Neoway Technology

MeiG Smart Technology

GosuncnWelink Technology

Huawei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Type

