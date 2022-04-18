5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT)
5G delivers multi-gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency. Reliable, secure, and easy-to-integrate 5G modules help you design 5G into customer premises equipment (CPE), fixed wireless access (FWA), enterprise network equipment, branch routers, cameras, security appliances, and other bandwidth-intensive applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) in global, including the following market information:
- Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LGA Package Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) include Sierra Wireless, Telit, Thales, U-blox, Sequans Communications SA, Cavli Wireless, Sony, Quectel Wireless Solutions and SIMCom Wireless Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LGA Package
- Mini PCIe Package
- M.2 Package
- Others
Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Asset Tracking
- Automotive
- Commercial Telematics
- Payment
- Remote Monitoring and Control
- Smart Grid and Metering
- Telehealth
- Others
Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sierra Wireless
- Telit
- Thales
- U-blox
- Sequans Communications SA
- Cavli Wireless
- Sony
- Quectel Wireless Solutions
- SIMCom Wireless Solutions
- Fibocom Wirelessinc
- LongSung Technology
- Neoway Technology
- MeiG Smart Technology
- GosuncnWelink Technology
- Huawei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 5G Module for Internet of Things (IoT) Product Type
