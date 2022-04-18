High Purity Grade Oxygen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Purity Grade Oxygen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 99.9%-99.95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Grade Oxygen include Linde Industrial Gases, Air Liquide, Air Product, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, Hangzhou Oxygen Plant Group, SCGC Group, Guangdong Huate Gas and Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Grade Oxygen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Grade Oxygen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Grade Oxygen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 99.9%-99.95%

Purity: Above 99.95%

Global High Purity Grade Oxygen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Grade Oxygen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical

Digital Information

Other

Global High Purity Grade Oxygen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Purity Grade Oxygen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Grade Oxygen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Grade Oxygen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Grade Oxygen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies High Purity Grade Oxygen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde Industrial Gases

Air Liquide

Air Product

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

Hangzhou Oxygen Plant Group

SCGC Group

Guangdong Huate Gas

Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas

