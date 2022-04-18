PCM Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PCM paint is applied on the flat plate, and the painting speed is fast and the production efficiency is high. High gloss and smooth texture can also create a luxurious look. Used in washing machines, outdoor air conditioners, microwave ovens, refrigerator doors, flat-screen TV black covers, audio equipment shells, refrigerator side panels, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PCM Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global PCM Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PCM Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five PCM Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global PCM Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bright Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PCM Paint include KCC, Ube Industries, Samhwa Paints, PPG Industries, Valspar, AkzoNobel, Beckers, Axalta and Dura Coat Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PCM Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PCM Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global PCM Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bright Paint

Matte Paint

Global PCM Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global PCM Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Appliances

Construction Sector

Others

Global PCM Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global PCM Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PCM Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PCM Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PCM Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies PCM Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KCC

Ube Industries

Samhwa Paints

PPG Industries

Valspar

AkzoNobel

Beckers

Axalta

Dura Coat Products

Daikin

Henkel

PCMN Nigeria

Evonik Industries

Shanghai Huayi

