Industrial Digital Detonator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Digital Detonator in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Industrial Digital Detonator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Digital Detonator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tandem Detonator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Digital Detonator include Austin Powder, Hanwha, Biafo lndustries Limited, Dyno Nobel, Kayaku Japan, K?rl?o?lu, Pobjeda, British Electric Detonator and FR.SOBBE GMBH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Digital Detonator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tandem Detonator

Parallel Detonator

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Open-air Blasting

Deep Hole Blasting

Metal Mine

Tunnels and Underground Blasting

Other

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Digital Detonator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Digital Detonator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Digital Detonator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Industrial Digital Detonator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Austin Powder

Hanwha

Biafo lndustries Limited

Dyno Nobel

Kayaku Japan

K?rl?o?lu

Pobjeda

British Electric Detonator

FR.SOBBE GMBH

Intrachem

DINAMEX

Poly Union Group

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

Huhua

Jiangsu Guotai

Kailong Chemical Group

King Explorer

HOLYVIEW

Hongda Blasting Engineering Group

Fudan Holding Hualong Microsystem Technology

Fujian Haixia Technology

Hunan Nanling Civil Explosion

Anhui Jiangnan Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Digital Detonator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Digital Detonator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Digital Detonator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Digital Detonator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Digital Detonator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Digital Detonator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Digital Detonator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Digital Detonator Companies

