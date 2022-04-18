Power Management Unit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A power management unit is a microcontroller that controls the power functions of a digital platform. The microchip has many components similar to a normal computer, including firmware and software, memory, a CPU, input/output functions, a timer for measuring time intervals, and an analog-to-digital converter for measuring the main battery or supply voltage. computer. One of the few items that remains active even when the computer is completely shut down, the PMU is powered by a battery backup.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Management Unit in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Management Unit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Management Unit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Management Unit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Management Unit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Centralized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Management Unit include Texas Instruments, Ams AG, NXP Semiconductors, Nordic Semiconductor, Leonardo DRS, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Onsemi and Atmel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Management Unit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Management Unit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Management Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Centralized

Distributed

Global Power Management Unit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Management Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone

Computer

Television

Others

Global Power Management Unit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Management Unit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Management Unit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Management Unit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Management Unit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Management Unit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Ams AG

NXP Semiconductors

Nordic Semiconductor

Leonardo DRS

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Onsemi

Atmel

Microchip Technology

Qorvo

Electro Standards Laboratories

Rockchip

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Management Unit Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Management Unit Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Management Unit Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Management Unit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Management Unit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Management Unit Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Management Unit Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Management Unit Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Management Unit Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Management Unit Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Management Unit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Management Unit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Management Unit Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Management Unit Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Management Unit Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Management Unit Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

