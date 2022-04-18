Feed Supplements Market Share 2022 with Top Companies & Regional Statistics| Forecast till 2027

Market Overview

The feed supplements market can acquire a noteworthy growth rate during the appraisal period (2022 to 2027), believes Market Research Future (MRFR).

Top Drivers and Impediments

Rise in global meat consumption paired with the growing number of disease outbreaks have resulted in a higher requirement for better quality feeds in aqua, poultry, and more. Feeds are being infused with different supplements to improve the performance and health of animals. As a result, feed supplements are indirectly affecting the characteristics of human food products. Consumption of feed supplements with high nutrient profiles leaves a positive impact on the livestock, including improvement in reproduction and digestion.

The rising preference for dairy and meat products across the globe could also buttress the feed supplements market growth in the ensuing years. Rising spending on extensive research and development/R&D to boost food fortification techniques of the supplements can also give rise to a host of lucrative opportunities over the coming years.

Over the years, the retail sector has become quite lucrative on the back of the increasing purchasing capacity of the consumers due to rising per capita income, industrialization as well as globalization, which has led to a major demand for processed dairy and meat products. On the technical front, various key manufacturers have been increasingly adopting automated systems for complete control of their extensive production lines. The use of automation systems is helping the firms to bolster their production rate, track inventory, boost operator efficiency, and monitor every high-speed process. Therefore, fortified supply chains of the leading firms in the market have also been favorable, in terms of growth.

Top Competitors

The key market players that ruled the feed supplements market are incorporate Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Land O’Lakes Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and Grain Corp Ltd. (Australia). Most key members have been investigating new locales through securing and putting resources into new item improvement in the fluid feed supplements market to benefit an upper hand through consolidated collaborations. Beginning around 2013, the worldwide market has expanded, particularly in emerging countries like India, China, Brazil, and Japan.

Segmental Analysis

Type-wise, the primary segments can be minerals, vitamin, protein, fatty acid, amino acid, and others. The amino acid section could soar at the fastest pace in the coming years.

Forms discussed in the extensive study are liquid, dry and more. The dry form is more popular than the liquid form among the livestock breeders, since they are easy to mix with the feed along with easy storage property. Its availability in squash and pellet shapes, allowing buyers to blend more effectively.

Livestock covered in the analysis study are poultry, ruminants, aquaculture, swine, and more. Out of all the livestock-based segments, the poultry sector generates maximum demand for a variety of feed supplements market.

Regional Outlook

North America, with the highest profit margin, will soon emerge to be the market leader, with significant contributions from the United States. A thriving aquaculture sector, expanding broilers industry, and Canada emerging as a prominent horse feed producer foster the business value in the region. Besides, the abundance of raw materials like maize, corn and dextrose available in the region will also ensure compelling market growth over the next couple of years.

Asia Pacific has managed to secure a massive share in the worldwide feed supplements market, and is likely to secure the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. China is the top consumer and producer of meat and is witnessing immense urbanization backed by the rapid economic growth. These factors have placed the country at the vanguard of the APAC feed supplements market. India, Vietnam and Indonesia are also emerging as strong contenders, thanks to the evolving lifestyles paired with the surge in disposable income of the consumers that are interested in procuring nutrition-rich animal feed. Other encouraging factors can be the presence of a massive livestock sector and its rapid growth. In addition, the surging number of feed mills and the fast-paced escalation of the feed production rate, mostly in emerging nations like Japan and India should further bolster the market value.

Europe will soar at a decent pace in the global feed supplements market, thanks to significant contributions from Germany, Russia, Spain and France. The region is presumed to record high growth rate over the evaluation period, owing to the rising need for top quality pet food along with the large-scale production of broiler feed, swine feed and aqua feed.

