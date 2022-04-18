Automotive Brake Caliper Market 2022 | Supply-Demand, Company Analysis and Forecast 2030

Market Highlights

Brake caliper is a type of breaking system employed in passenger and commercial vehicles for the purpose of safety, efficiency, and reliability. Brake calipers are manufactured using a comparatively soft but tough and heat-resistant materials, such as stainless steel and aluminum, typically mounted on a solid metal backing using high-temperature adhesives or rivets.

The increasing production of automobiles in countries such as China, Germany, Mexico, India, and Japan drive the growth of the global automotive brake caliper market. The global automotive brake caliper market is expected to witness a significant growth during the study period. The rising production and sales of autonomous vehicle globally drives the growth of the global automotive brake caliper market, significantly.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automotive brake caliper market include Robert Bosch (Germany), ATL Industries (Canada), AbeBrakes (UK), BWI Group (China), Budweg Caliper A/S (Denmark), Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd (Japan), AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), WABCO (US), Brembo S.p.A. (Italy), Mando Corporation (Korea), ACDelco (US), Apec Braking (UK), and AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD (Japan).

The key players operating in the global automotive brake caliper market are focusing on various strategies such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their market position in this highly competitive market.

Drivers: Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market

Market Research Analysis

On the basis of region, the global market for automotive brake caliper is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing production of commercial vehicles in the US and Canada. Moreover, the growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to further boost the demand for brake calipers in this region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to the growing disposable income in countries such as China and India, increasing automotive fleet, and rising focus on vehicle safety. Additionally, the growing investments in the automotive sector and the continuous improvement in brake system technology will further grow the market in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, the presence of key manufacturers, such as Continental AG and Brembo S.p.A., are contributing to the growth of this market due to the increasing number of collaborations with automotive OEMs, such as BMW and Audi.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive brake caliper market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive brake caliper market by product type, material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

By Product Type

Fixed Brake Caliper

Floating Brake Caliper

By Material

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

