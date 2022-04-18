Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coaxial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer include Bonfiglioli, REDEX, VOGEL, Apex Dynamics, Rossi, NGC China Transmission, Tulsa Winch, Varitron Eng and PMP Industries S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Coaxial
- Orthogonal Axis
- Parallel Axis
- Other
Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Robot Industry
- Machine Tool Industry
- Aerospace Industry
- Other
Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bonfiglioli
- REDEX
- VOGEL
- Apex Dynamics
- Rossi
- NGC China Transmission
- Tulsa Winch
- Varitron Eng
- PMP Industries S.p.A.
- Bosch Rexroth
- JIE Drive Technology Co. Ltd
- ZOLLERN
- DESCH
- SUMITOMO Drive Technologies
- Sunus Tech Co., Ltd.
- ABB Motors Drives and Power Electronics
- John Deere Power Systems
- Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Eickhoff Antriebstechnik GmbH
- Brevini Power Transmission
- WITTENSTEIN SE
- Yilmaz Reduktor
- GOIZPER
- INI Hydraulic Co.,Ltd
- Kngear
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Super High Torque (Above 10kNm) Planetary Reducer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
