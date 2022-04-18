News

Drag Chain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drag Chain in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Drag Chain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Drag Chain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Drag Chain companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drag Chain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drag Chain include Brevetti Stendalto, Cable Protection Systems, Tsubaki Kabelschlepp, Igus, Dynatect Manufacturing, Inc., EKD Gelenkrohr, Murrplastik Systemtechnik, Cavotec and MEGUS International Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drag Chain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drag Chain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drag Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Plastic Type
  • Metal Type

Global Drag Chain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drag Chain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive Industry
  • Electronic and Electrical Industry
  • Automation Industry
  • Other Industries

Global Drag Chain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drag Chain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Drag Chain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Drag Chain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Drag Chain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Drag Chain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Brevetti Stendalto
  • Cable Protection Systems
  • Tsubaki Kabelschlepp
  • Igus
  • Dynatect Manufacturing, Inc.
  • EKD Gelenkrohr
  • Murrplastik Systemtechnik
  • Cavotec
  • MEGUS International Corporation
  • Hennig France
  • Tsubakimoto Chain
  • AMETEK Factory Automation
  • Sacchi Longo
  • RENOLD
  • Shanghai Richeng Electronics
  • LEONI
  • Minitec
  • Hennig

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drag Chain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drag Chain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drag Chain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drag Chain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drag Chain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drag Chain Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drag Chain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drag Chain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drag Chain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drag Chain Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drag Chain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drag Chain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drag Chain Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drag Chain Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drag Chain Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drag Chain Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Drag Chain Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Plastic Type
4.1.3 Metal Type
4.2 By Type – Global Drag Chain Revenue & Forecasts

