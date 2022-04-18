Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
MMIC amplifier is the device that amplifies power in an integrated circuit (IC) operating at microwave frequencies (300 MHz to 300 GHz)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GaAs MMIC Amplifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers include OMMIC, II-VI Incorporated, Mini-Circuits, Qorvo, MACOM, Wolfspeed, Analog Devices, Microwave Technology and Microsemi (Microchip Technology), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- GaAs MMIC Amplifiers
- GaN MMIC Amplifiers
- SiGe MMIC Amplifiers
- Others
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Aerospace & Defense
- Telecommunications
- Others
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OMMIC
- II-VI Incorporated
- Mini-Circuits
- Qorvo
- MACOM
- Wolfspeed
- Analog Devices
- Microwave Technology
- Microsemi (Microchip Technology)
- NXP
- Hyper-Tech
- Akash Systems
- AMCOM
- Gotmic
- Sainty-tech Communications
- Suzhou Huashi Wireless Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Research Report 2022