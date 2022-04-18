Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MMIC amplifier is the device that amplifies power in an integrated circuit (IC) operating at microwave frequencies (300 MHz to 300 GHz)

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers in global, including the following market information:

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GaAs MMIC Amplifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers include OMMIC, II-VI Incorporated, Mini-Circuits, Qorvo, MACOM, Wolfspeed, Analog Devices, Microwave Technology and Microsemi (Microchip Technology), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GaAs MMIC Amplifiers

GaN MMIC Amplifiers

SiGe MMIC Amplifiers

Others

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OMMIC

II-VI Incorporated

Mini-Circuits

Qorvo

MACOM

Wolfspeed

Analog Devices

Microwave Technology

Microsemi (Microchip Technology)

NXP

Hyper-Tech

Akash Systems

AMCOM

Gotmic

Sainty-tech Communications

Suzhou Huashi Wireless Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Amplifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

