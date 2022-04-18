Mechanical Energy Storage System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanical Energy Storage System in global, including the following market information:

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mechanical Energy Storage System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mechanical Energy Storage System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flywheel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mechanical Energy Storage System include Piller, Calnetix Technologies, ABB, POWERTHRU, PUNCH Flybrid, Amber Kinetic, Beijing Qifeng, Bc New Energy and Kinetic Traction Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mechanical Energy Storage System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flywheel

Pumped Hydro

Compressed Air

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

UPS

Electricity Grid

Transportation

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mechanical Energy Storage System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mechanical Energy Storage System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mechanical Energy Storage System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mechanical Energy Storage System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mechanical Energy Storage System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Piller

Calnetix Technologies

ABB

POWERTHRU

PUNCH Flybrid

Amber Kinetic

Beijing Qifeng

Bc New Energy

Kinetic Traction Systems

Stornetic

