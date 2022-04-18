Motorized Lens Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A motorized lens is a lens that can zoom the camera through the control end.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Lens in global, including the following market information:
- Global Motorized Lens Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Motorized Lens Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Motorized Lens companies in 2021 (%)
The global Motorized Lens market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 300mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Motorized Lens include Fujifilm, Tamron, Kowa, STEMMER IMAGING, Dahua Technology, Hanwha Techwin, CBC Computar, ADL and Yamako, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Motorized Lens manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Motorized Lens Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorized Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 300mm
- 300mm-1000mm
- Above 1000mm
Global Motorized Lens Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorized Lens Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Border Defense
- City Security
- Highway
- Others
Global Motorized Lens Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Motorized Lens Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Motorized Lens revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Motorized Lens revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Motorized Lens sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Motorized Lens sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Fujifilm
- Tamron
- Kowa
- STEMMER IMAGING
- Dahua Technology
- Hanwha Techwin
- CBC Computar
- ADL
- Yamako
- Navitar
- Tokina
- SecuRex (SQX)
- Goyo Optica
- Vision Dimension
- Theia Technologies
- Bosch Security
- KUROKESU
- Ophir Optronics (MKS)
- Espedeo
- Graflex
- 2B Security Systems
- Global Web Site for Tamron
- 1Vision
- Myutron
- Luster
- Teledyne FLIR
- ULIRVISION
- FOCktek
- Xiamen Leading Optics
- Metron Shenzhen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Motorized Lens Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Motorized Lens Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Motorized Lens Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Motorized Lens Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Motorized Lens Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Motorized Lens Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Motorized Lens Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Motorized Lens Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Motorized Lens Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Motorized Lens Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Motorized Lens Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Motorized Lens Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Motorized Lens Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Lens Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Motorized Lens Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Motorized Lens Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Motorized Lens Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Below 300mm
