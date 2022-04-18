Glasses Cases Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glasses Cases in global, including the following market information:

Global Glasses Cases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glasses Cases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Glasses Cases companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glasses Cases market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glasses Cases include Vera Bradley, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Fossil, Brahmin, Calvin Klein, Nordstrom, Modo Eyewear and TommyHilfiger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glasses Cases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glasses Cases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glasses Cases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Others

Global Glasses Cases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glasses Cases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Prescription Glasses

Sunglasses

Others

Global Glasses Cases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Glasses Cases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glasses Cases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glasses Cases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glasses Cases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Glasses Cases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vera Bradley

Ray-Ban

Oakley

Fossil

Brahmin

Calvin Klein

Nordstrom

Modo Eyewear

TommyHilfiger

Tienda Prado

Optoplast

Bobino

Nite Ize

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glasses Cases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glasses Cases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glasses Cases Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glasses Cases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glasses Cases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glasses Cases Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glasses Cases Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glasses Cases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glasses Cases Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glasses Cases Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glasses Cases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glasses Cases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glasses Cases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glasses Cases Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glasses Cases Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glasses Cases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glasses Cases Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Plastic

