Garage Door Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Garage Door Parts in global, including the following market information:

Global Garage Door Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Garage Door Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Garage Door Parts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Garage Door Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Parts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Garage Door Parts include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, Novoferm, Amarr, SOMMER, LiftLogix, Prime-Line, Koala Canada and Dalian Seaside, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Garage Door Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Garage Door Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Garage Door Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Parts

Electromechanical Parts

Global Garage Door Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Garage Door Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Garage Door Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Garage Door Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Garage Door Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Garage Door Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Garage Door Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Garage Door Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door

Novoferm

Amarr

SOMMER

LiftLogix

Prime-Line

Koala Canada

Dalian Seaside

Skylink

FORESEE

Teckentrup

Marantec

Dalian Master Door

Industrial Spring

Came S.p.A.

Steel-Craft

Garaga

SWR Group

ADH Guardian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Garage Door Parts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Garage Door Parts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Garage Door Parts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Garage Door Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Garage Door Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Garage Door Parts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Garage Door Parts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Garage Door Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Garage Door Parts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Garage Door Parts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Garage Door Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Garage Door Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Garage Door Parts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Garage Door Parts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Garage Door Parts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Garage Door Parts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

