Garage Door Parts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Garage Door Parts in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Garage Door Parts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Garage Door Parts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Garage Door Parts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Garage Door Parts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Parts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Garage Door Parts include Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, Novoferm, Amarr, SOMMER, LiftLogix, Prime-Line, Koala Canada and Dalian Seaside, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Garage Door Parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Garage Door Parts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Garage Door Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Metal Parts
  • Electromechanical Parts

Global Garage Door Parts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Garage Door Parts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Global Garage Door Parts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Garage Door Parts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Garage Door Parts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Garage Door Parts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Garage Door Parts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Garage Door Parts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Chamberlain Group
  • Overhead Door
  • Novoferm
  • Amarr
  • SOMMER
  • LiftLogix
  • Prime-Line
  • Koala Canada
  • Dalian Seaside
  • Skylink
  • FORESEE
  • Teckentrup
  • Marantec
  • Dalian Master Door
  • Industrial Spring
  • Came S.p.A.
  • Steel-Craft
  • Garaga
  • SWR Group
  • ADH Guardian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Garage Door Parts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Garage Door Parts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Garage Door Parts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Garage Door Parts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Garage Door Parts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Garage Door Parts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Garage Door Parts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Garage Door Parts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Garage Door Parts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Garage Door Parts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Garage Door Parts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Garage Door Parts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Garage Door Parts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Garage Door Parts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Garage Door Parts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Garage Door Parts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

