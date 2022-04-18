Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Gunshot Detection System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Acoustic Gunshot Detection System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acoustic Gunshot Detection System include Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Battelle Memorial Institute, Rafael, SST, Safran Public Safety & Defense, Rheinmetall AG, ELTA Systems Ltd and Acoem Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acoustic Gunshot Detection System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fixed System
- Vehicle Mounted System
- Portable System
Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Homeland Defense
- Military
Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acoustic Gunshot Detection System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acoustic Gunshot Detection System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acoustic Gunshot Detection System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Acoustic Gunshot Detection System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Raytheon Company
- Thales Group
- Battelle Memorial Institute
- Rafael
- SST
- Safran Public Safety & Defense
- Rheinmetall AG
- ELTA Systems Ltd
- Acoem Group
- Databuoy Corporation
- CILAS
- Qinetiq North America
- Microflown Avisa B.V.
- Shooter Detection Systems LLC
- Safety Dynamics Inc
- Information System Technologies
- V5 Systems Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Players in Global Market
