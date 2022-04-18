Single-Pass Honing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Pass Honing Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Single-Pass Honing Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single-Pass Honing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single-Pass Honing Machine include Prajakta Engineers, Insight Technologies, Khushbu Engineers, KURAKI, Abhi Fine Products, Engis Corporation, Sunnen, Barnes and Pro B Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single-Pass Honing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical

Horizontal

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bearing

Valve

Gear

Brake Parts

Connecting Rod and Rocker Arm

Other

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-Pass Honing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-Pass Honing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single-Pass Honing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Single-Pass Honing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prajakta Engineers

Insight Technologies

Khushbu Engineers

KURAKI

Abhi Fine Products

Engis Corporation

Sunnen

Barnes

Pro B Products

Shanghai Honing Machinery Co , Ltd

CleanTec

Damec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single-Pass Honing Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single-Pass Honing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Pass Honing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Pass Honing Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Pass Honing Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Pass Honing Machine Companies

