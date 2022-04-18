Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market
Glass fiber unidirectional tape can replace unidirectional fabric for spar caps, wings and elevators. The contours are nice and the build time is greatly reduced. Can be used with polyester or epoxy systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes in global, including the following market information:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Thermal Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes include FiberLink, Fibrotape, TOPOLO New Materials, Maruhachi, Barrday, BFA Thermoplastic Composites, B-PREG, Colan Australia and Evonik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermal Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape
- Radiation Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape
- Protective Insulation Glass Fiber UD Tape
Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sports
- Aircraft Parts
- Satellite Parts
- Railway Parts
Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Glass Fiber Unidirectional (UD) Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FiberLink
- Fibrotape
- TOPOLO New Materials
- Maruhachi
- Barrday
- BFA Thermoplastic Composites
- B-PREG
- Colan Australia
- Evonik
- Teijin Ltd
- Breyer Composites
- Kingnode
- Tiansheng Nianjiao
