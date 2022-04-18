News

GLONASS Antenna Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of GLONASS Antenna in global, including the following market information:

  • Global GLONASS Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global GLONASS Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five GLONASS Antenna companies in 2021 (%)

The global GLONASS Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GLONASS Antenna include 2J Antennas, ComNav Technology Ltd., Stonex, Yageo, NovAtel, Septentrio, Mobile Mark, Inc., NIC Components and Heol Design, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GLONASS Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GLONASS Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GLONASS Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Normal Type
  • Compact

Global GLONASS Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GLONASS Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Civil
  • Military
  • Other

Global GLONASS Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global GLONASS Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies GLONASS Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies GLONASS Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies GLONASS Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies GLONASS Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 2J Antennas
  • ComNav Technology Ltd.
  • Stonex
  • Yageo
  • NovAtel
  • Septentrio
  • Mobile Mark, Inc.
  • NIC Components
  • Heol Design
  • Leica Geosystems
  • Meinberg Funkuhren
  • MinebeaMitsumi Technology Center Europe GmbH
  • MVG
  • South Surveying & Mapping Instrument Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GLONASS Antenna Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GLONASS Antenna Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GLONASS Antenna Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GLONASS Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GLONASS Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global GLONASS Antenna Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GLONASS Antenna Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GLONASS Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GLONASS Antenna Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global GLONASS Antenna Sales by Companies
3.5 Global GLONASS Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 GLONASS Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers GLONASS Antenna Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GLONASS Antenna Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 GLONASS Antenna Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GLONASS Antenna Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

