Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market
Microfiber leather, or micro fiber leather, is the highest quality grade synthetic leather, a high-tech simulation of high-end leather material.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede in global, including the following market information:
- Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)
- Global top five Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede market was valued at 1010.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1446.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Microfiber Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede include Huafon Group, Kuraray, Hexin Group, Teijin Cordley, Kolon Industries, Sanfang, Wanhua Micro Fiber, Meisheng Group and FILWEL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Microfiber Leather
- Synthetic Suede
Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Shoes and Clothes
- Furniture
- Automotive Trim
- Case and Bag
- Others
Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)
Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)
- Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Huafon Group
- Kuraray
- Hexin Group
- Teijin Cordley
- Kolon Industries
- Sanfang
- Wanhua Micro Fiber
- Meisheng Group
- FILWEL
- Sanling Micro Fiber
- SISA
- Ecolorica
- Seiren
- Rishabh Velveleen
- Tongda Island
- Topsun Micro Fiber
- Wuxi Double Elephant
- TORAY
- Alcantara
- Dinamica
