Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Microfiber leather, or micro fiber leather, is the highest quality grade synthetic leather, a high-tech simulation of high-end leather material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede in global, including the following market information:

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqm)

Global top five Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede market was valued at 1010.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1446.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microfiber Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede include Huafon Group, Kuraray, Hexin Group, Teijin Cordley, Kolon Industries, Sanfang, Wanhua Micro Fiber, Meisheng Group and FILWEL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microfiber Leather

Synthetic Suede

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shoes and Clothes

Furniture

Automotive Trim

Case and Bag

Others

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqm)

Global Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqm)

Key companies Microfiber Leather and Synthetic Suede sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huafon Group

Kuraray

Hexin Group

Teijin Cordley

Kolon Industries

Sanfang

Wanhua Micro Fiber

Meisheng Group

FILWEL

Sanling Micro Fiber

SISA

Ecolorica

Seiren

Rishabh Velveleen

Tongda Island

Topsun Micro Fiber

Wuxi Double Elephant

TORAY

Alcantara

Dinamica

