Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market
Carbon Fibre Unidirectional tape are used for providing local reinforcement in the direction of the warp. Stitch bonded for stability with a non-crimp design offering maximum mechanical strength.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes in global, including the following market information:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-carbon-fiber-unidirectional-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-232
- Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes include Maruhachi, Barrday, B-PREG, Evonik, SABIC, SGL Group, Teijin Ltd, Breyer Composites and Freeman Manufacturing & Supply, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape
- Carbon Fiber Dry UD Tape
Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sports
- Aircraft Parts
- Marine Parts
- Pipe Wrapping
Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Maruhachi
- Barrday
- B-PREG
- Evonik
- SABIC
- SGL Group
- Teijin Ltd
- Breyer Composites
- Freeman Manufacturing & Supply
- Gernitex
- iLLSTREET
- Jiangsu Horyen
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports