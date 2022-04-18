Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon Fibre Unidirectional tape are used for providing local reinforcement in the direction of the warp. Stitch bonded for stability with a non-crimp design offering maximum mechanical strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes include Maruhachi, Barrday, B-PREG, Evonik, SABIC, SGL Group, Teijin Ltd, Breyer Composites and Freeman Manufacturing & Supply, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber Prepreg UD Tape

Carbon Fiber Dry UD Tape

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports

Aircraft Parts

Marine Parts

Pipe Wrapping

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Unidirectional Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maruhachi

Barrday

B-PREG

Evonik

SABIC

SGL Group

Teijin Ltd

Breyer Composites

Freeman Manufacturing & Supply

Gernitex

iLLSTREET

Jiangsu Horyen

