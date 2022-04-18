Omnidirectional Antenna Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Omnidirectional Antenna in global, including the following market information:

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Omnidirectional Antenna companies in 2021 (%)

The global Omnidirectional Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Omnidirectional Antenna include Fujian Jiasida Communication Tech Co., Ltd., Alaris Antennas, Huber+Suhner, Extronics Ltd, GaoKe Ant Company, SEMZ REMO, LLC, Laird Technologies, 2J Antennas and Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Omnidirectional Antenna manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Type

Compact

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Military

Other

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Omnidirectional Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Omnidirectional Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Omnidirectional Antenna sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Omnidirectional Antenna sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujian Jiasida Communication Tech Co., Ltd.

Alaris Antennas

Huber+Suhner

Extronics Ltd

GaoKe Ant Company

SEMZ REMO, LLC

Laird Technologies

2J Antennas

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

A.H. Systems

Aaronia AG

AXEM Technology

Mobile Mark, Inc.

Amphenol Antenna Solutions

Atop Technologies

Capetti Elettronica

Circuit Design, Inc.

Commscope

Elproma Elektronika

Embro GmbH

EMC Test Design, LLC

ETS Lindgren

Ex-Machinery

Siemens Industrial Communication

Gigahertz Solutions

Rohde Schwarz

Leica Geosystems

Microset

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Omnidirectional Antenna Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Omnidirectional Antenna Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Omnidirectional Antenna Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Omnidirectional Antenna Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Omnidirectional Antenna Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Omnidirectional Antenna Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omnidirectional Antenna Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Omnidirectional Antenna Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omnidirectional Antenna Companies

