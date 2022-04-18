Synthetic Hair Wigs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Synthetic Hair Wigs Market
Synthetic Hair Wig is a head covering made from synthetic fiber that is worn for fashion or other reasons, including cultural tradition and religious observance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Hair Wigs in global, including the following market information:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Synthetic Hair Wigs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Hair Wigs market was valued at 2032.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3905.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Covered Hair Wig Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Hair Wigs include Godrej, Aderans, Artnature, SNG, Rebecca, Xuchang Dragon Proof Fashion, Ruimei, Seaforest and Hengyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Synthetic Hair Wigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Covered Hair Wig
- Hair Extension
Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)
- Women
- Men
Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Synthetic Hair Wigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic Hair Wigs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic Hair Wigs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic Hair Wigs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Synthetic Hair Wigs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Godrej
- Aderans
- Artnature
- SNG
- Rebecca
- Xuchang Dragon Proof Fashion
- Ruimei
- Seaforest
- Hengyuan
- Sunshine Hair
- OSCAR
- Jifa
- Shenlong
- JRX
- Dadi
- Merrylight
- Jinda
