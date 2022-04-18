Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market
The global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Non-Degradable PFO Occluder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder include Abbott, Starway Medical, Lifetech Scientific, Lepu Medical Technology and Guangdong Pulse Medical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-Degradable PFO Occluder
- Degradable PFO Occluder
Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Public Hospital
- Private Hospital
Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Occluder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott
- Starway Medical
- Lifetech Scientific
- Lepu Medical Technology
- Guangdong Pulse Medical Technology
