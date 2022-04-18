Forged Camshaft Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Forged Camshaft is a kind of vehicle camshaft, from a technical standpoint, a forged Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engine’s performance at different speeds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forged Camshaft in global, including the following market information:

Global Forged Camshaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Forged Camshaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Forged Camshaft companies in 2021 (%)

The global Forged Camshaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Forged Camshaft include Linamar, ESTAS, Gearbao, ROLEX FORGINGS, GT Automotive, Emerson Forge, Jianing Forge, Yisheng and Zhongzhou Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Forged Camshaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Forged Camshaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forged Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Cast Iron

Global Forged Camshaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forged Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Forged Camshaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Forged Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Forged Camshaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Forged Camshaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Forged Camshaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Forged Camshaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linamar

ESTAS

Gearbao

ROLEX FORGINGS

GT Automotive

Emerson Forge

Jianing Forge

Yisheng

Zhongzhou Group

XILING Power

