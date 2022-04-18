Forged Camshaft Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Forged Camshaft Market
Forged Camshaft is a kind of vehicle camshaft, from a technical standpoint, a forged Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engine’s performance at different speeds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Forged Camshaft in global, including the following market information:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-forged-camshaft-forecast-2022-2028-832
- Global Forged Camshaft Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Forged Camshaft Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Forged Camshaft companies in 2021 (%)
The global Forged Camshaft market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Carbon Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Forged Camshaft include Linamar, ESTAS, Gearbao, ROLEX FORGINGS, GT Automotive, Emerson Forge, Jianing Forge, Yisheng and Zhongzhou Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Forged Camshaft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Forged Camshaft Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Forged Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Steel
- Alloy Steel
- Cast Iron
Global Forged Camshaft Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Forged Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Forged Camshaft Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Forged Camshaft Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Forged Camshaft revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Forged Camshaft revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Forged Camshaft sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Forged Camshaft sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Linamar
- ESTAS
- Gearbao
- ROLEX FORGINGS
- GT Automotive
- Emerson Forge
- Jianing Forge
- Yisheng
- Zhongzhou Group
- XILING Power
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports