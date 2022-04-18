Air Compressor Safety Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The air compressor safety valve is suitable for air with an operating temperature of ? 200?C. It is a special safety valve for air compressors, which opens automatically when the pressure in the equipment exceeds the permitted value and then discharges the full amount, and closes automatically when the pressure is reduced to the specified value to ensure the safe operation of the equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Compressor Safety Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Compressor Safety Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Compressor Safety Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spring Loaded Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Compressor Safety Valve include Ingersoll Rand, Yongyi Valve Group, LITE Valve, KOBELCO, Jenny Compressors, Lalit Engg Works, Delcot Engineering, Zhejiang Tianhe Valve and Sanjing Valve, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Compressor Safety Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spring Loaded Type

Rod Type

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Chemical

Metallurgy

Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Compressor Safety Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Compressor Safety Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Compressor Safety Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Compressor Safety Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Compressor Safety Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingersoll Rand

Yongyi Valve Group

LITE Valve

KOBELCO

Jenny Compressors

Lalit Engg Works

Delcot Engineering

Zhejiang Tianhe Valve

Sanjing Valve

Jubo Valve

Shanghai Enguang Valve

