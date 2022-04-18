Humanoid Robot Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Competitor Strategies, Future Prospects and Impact of COVID

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), discuss different factors that can govern the humanoid robots market 2020. The Humanoid robots global market is expected to be significantly impacted by the COVID 19 outbreak. The analysis of the impact of the outbreak on the humanoid robots market is available along with the report. The demand for solving issues associated with bipedal locomotion, dexterous manipulation, adaptive control, audio-visual perception, learning, and human-robot interaction is identified as the chief cause for the expansion of the humanoid robots market in the review period.

Market Segmentation

The segment assessment for the global Humanoid Robot Market is done by component, motion, and application.

The component based, the worldwide humanoid robot market segments are software and hardware. The hardware sub-segments are sensor, power source, control system, actuator, and others. The easy accessibility to humanoid robot hardware solutions can support the rise of the market in the upcoming years.

The motion based, the worldwide humanoid robot market segments are bipedal and wheel drive. The growing need for bipedal humanoid robot and pressing demand for wheel drive humanoid robot can cause the humanoid robot market to thrive in the assessment period.

The application based, the global humanoid robot market segments are public relations, search and rescue, education and entertainment, personal assistance, retail, research & space exploration, and caregiving among others. The high adoption of humanoid robot by wealthy research & space explorations verticals can cause the market to rise in the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Trends of the humanoid robot market is analysed across EU, APAC, North America, and the rest of the world.

The humanoid robots market in the Asia Pacific region can thrive due to the growing demand for better customer experience across developing regions. The existence of top-notch humanoid robot developers and increase in investment by them in innovations can spur the expansion of the regional market in the years to come. In North America, advances in artificial intelligence and their implementation in machine vision and machine learning can bolster the expansion of the humanoid robots market across the study period. The IoT support base is robust in APAC, which is also expected to bolster the regional market rise. In North America, the humanoid robot market in the study period can thrive due to the high rate of utility of humanoid robot for space exploration activities. The region houses different space tech companies that contribute largely to the robotics sector, thus can promote the expansion of the humanoid robots market in the analysis study period. In EU, the expansion of humanoid robots can be in dedicated to the cash rich aviation sector.

Key players

Engineered Arts(UK), Kawada Robotics (Japan), Istituto Italiano Di Tecnologia(Italy), Qihan Technology Co.(China), Pal Robotics(Spain), Honda Motor Co., Ltd.(Japan), Samsung Electronics(South Korea), Ubtech Robotics(US), Hajime Research Institute(Japan), Hanson Robotics(Hong Kong), Toshiba (Japan), DST Robot Co., Ltd (South Korea), Robo Garage Co.(Japan), ROBOTIS(Republic of Korea), WowWee Group Limited(Hong Kong), SoftBank Robotics Corp. (Japan)., Willow Garage(US), Willow Garage(US), and Toyota Motor Corporation(Japan) are some reputed players functioning in the worldwide humanoid robot market as profiled by MRFR.

