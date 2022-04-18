Portable Sawmills Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable Sawmills Market
Portable sawmills are worth it, particularly if you have a steady supply of reliable timber. Portable sawmills come in all shapes and sizes, some of which are run in conjunction with a household ladder and a chainsaw.
This report covers portable bandsaw mill, chainsaw mill and swingblade sawmill.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Sawmills in global, including the following market information:
- Global Portable Sawmills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Portable Sawmills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Portable Sawmills companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Sawmills market was valued at 127.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 156.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Bandsaw Mill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Portable Sawmills include Wood-Mizer Sawmills, TimberKing, LOGOSOL, Norwood Sawmills, Baker Products, Serra (Wintersteiger), Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud-Son Sawmills and Woodland Mills and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Portable Sawmills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Sawmills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Sawmills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bandsaw Mill
- Chainsaw Mill
- Swingblade Sawmill
Global Portable Sawmills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Sawmills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Mills
- Big Industrial Mills
- Others
Global Portable Sawmills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Portable Sawmills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Sawmills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Sawmills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Sawmills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Portable Sawmills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Wood-Mizer Sawmills
- TimberKing
- LOGOSOL
- Norwood Sawmills
- Baker Products
- Serra (Wintersteiger)
- Hardwood Mills Australia
- Hud-Son Sawmills
- Woodland Mills
- WoodMaxx
