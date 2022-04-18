News

Portable Sawmills Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Sawmills Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore18 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Portable sawmills are worth it, particularly if you have a steady supply of reliable timber. Portable sawmills come in all shapes and sizes, some of which are run in conjunction with a household ladder and a chainsaw.

This report covers portable bandsaw mill, chainsaw mill and swingblade sawmill.

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-portable-sawmills-forecast-2022-2028-153

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Sawmills in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Portable Sawmills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Portable Sawmills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
  • Global top five Portable Sawmills companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Sawmills market was valued at 127.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 156.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Bandsaw Mill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Portable Sawmills include Wood-Mizer Sawmills, TimberKing, LOGOSOL, Norwood Sawmills, Baker Products, Serra (Wintersteiger), Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud-Son Sawmills and Woodland Mills and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Portable Sawmills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Sawmills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Portable Sawmills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Bandsaw Mill
  • Chainsaw Mill
  • Swingblade Sawmill

Global Portable Sawmills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Portable Sawmills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Personal Mills
  • Big Industrial Mills
  • Others

Global Portable Sawmills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Portable Sawmills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Portable Sawmills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Portable Sawmills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Portable Sawmills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Portable Sawmills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Wood-Mizer Sawmills
  • TimberKing
  • LOGOSOL
  • Norwood Sawmills
  • Baker Products
  • Serra (Wintersteiger)
  • Hardwood Mills Australia
  • Hud-Son Sawmills
  • Woodland Mills
  • WoodMaxx

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore18 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Disposable Syringe Needle Market Players to See Huge Investments Opportunities by 2027 | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company

December 20, 2021

2022-2027 Global and Regional Electrolytic Nickel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

March 7, 2022

Pinion & Rack Steering System Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Massive Growth 2022 | JTEKT, Bosch, NSK

January 10, 2022

Global Energy Efficient Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

January 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button