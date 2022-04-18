News

Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market

The low pressure fuel gas supply system (FGSS) is a gas-propelled ships fuel supply system. It is a system that makes LNG and BOG within the ships tank into a condition of engine fuel supply. The fuel gas supply system consists of an LNG fuel tank, an LNG pumping system, a BOG compressing system, an LNG heating system, a BOG heating (cooling) system, a heating medium circulation system, a bunkering system, and a venting system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
  • Global top five Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fuel gas Pressure: 10 Bar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) include LGM Engineering, Wartsila, DongHwa Entec, MAN Energy Solutions, TGE Marine, Kobe Steel, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, Headway Technology Group and CSSC. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Fuel gas Pressure: 10 Bar
  • Fuel gas Pressure: 15 Bar
  • Others

Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Cargo Ship
  • Cruise Ship
  • Others

Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Low Pressure Fuel Gas Supply Systems (FGSS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • LGM Engineering
  • Wartsila
  • DongHwa Entec
  • MAN Energy Solutions
  • TGE Marine
  • Kobe Steel
  • Mitsubishi Shipbuilding
  • Headway Technology Group
  • CSSC

