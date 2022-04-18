Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Pressure Gauge with a remote readout is designed to test pressure in various automotive systems such as fuel, transmission, or oil pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge in global, including the following market information:
- Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Precision Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge include OMEGA, KELLER AG, FLUKE, Additel, Dwyer, Ametek, Shanghai Yichuan High-Tech Instruments, Shanghai XuYan Precision Technology and Huaxi Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Precision
- High Precision
Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Industry
- Chemical/Petrochemical Industry
- Metallurgical Industry
- Others
Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OMEGA
- KELLER AG
- FLUKE
- Additel
- Dwyer
- Ametek
- Shanghai Yichuan High-Tech Instruments
- Shanghai XuYan Precision Technology
- Huaxi Electronics
- Wanxing Instrument
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Remote Transimission Pressure Gauge Product
