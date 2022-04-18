Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market
The global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software include HID Global, IBM, CyberArk, Microsoft, Micro Focus, Okta, RSA, Oracle and AWS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Total Market by Segment:
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-Based
- On-Premise
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, by End Use, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by End Use, 2021 (%)
- Large-Scale Enterprise
- SMEs
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HID Global
- IBM
- CyberArk
- Microsoft
- Micro Focus
- Okta
- RSA
- Oracle
- AWS
- Vmware
- Asialnfo Technologies
- Beijing i-Sprint Technology
- BambooCloud
- Shanghai Paraview Software
- Beijing Xindun Times Technology
- Aliyun Computing
- Tencent
- Neusoft
- Baidu
- Midea Cloud
- Authing
- Oneauth
- Huawei Cloud
- NINGTON
- Eetrust
- Enlink Cloud
- Qi An Xin Technology Group
- Chengdu Yunshan Wuyin Technology
- Anji Technology
- Zhongke Boan Technology
- Nsfocus
