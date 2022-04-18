News

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore18 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

The global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software include HID Global, IBM, CyberArk, Microsoft, Micro Focus, Okta, RSA, Oracle and AWS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-identity-access-management-software-forecast-2022-2028-572

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premise

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, by End Use, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by End Use, 2021 (%)

  • Large-Scale Enterprise
  • SMEs

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • HID Global
  • IBM
  • CyberArk
  • Microsoft
  • Micro Focus
  • Okta
  • RSA
  • Oracle
  • AWS
  • Vmware
  • Asialnfo Technologies
  • Beijing i-Sprint Technology
  • BambooCloud
  • Shanghai Paraview Software
  • Beijing Xindun Times Technology
  • Aliyun Computing
  • Tencent
  • Neusoft
  • Baidu
  • Midea Cloud
  • Authing
  • Oneauth
  • Huawei Cloud
  • NINGTON
  • Eetrust
  • Enlink Cloud
  • Qi An Xin Technology Group
  • Chengdu Yunshan Wuyin Technology
  • Anji Technology
  • Zhongke Boan Technology
  • Nsfocus

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore18 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Tar Free Epoxy Paint Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Akzo Nobel, PPG, BASF

December 23, 2021

Hydroxychloroquine Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2028

January 31, 2022

Soft Tissue Repair Market Applications, Types and Growing Trends in Industry, Gross Margin and Forecast size 2028

January 20, 2022

Transplant Diagnostic Industry 2022 Global Market Outlook, Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts

January 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button