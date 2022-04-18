Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate(CAS 2343-89-7) is a colorless transparent liquid with the molecular formula C4H5FO2. Methyl 2-fluoroacrylate has important uses in medicine and material industry. It is a useful synthetic intermediate for medicines, coatings, semiconductor photoresist materials, etc. Its industrial production is increasing year by year.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate include Hunan Astar New Materials, Combi-Blocks, Capot Chemical, Daikin Chemicals, CoreSyn, Xinchang Jiuxin Pharmaceutical, Hefei TNJ Chemical, Hangzhou LZ Chemical and Hubei Chenfang Pharmaceutical Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Coating

Semiconductor Photoresist Materials

Others

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hunan Astar New Materials

Combi-Blocks

Capot Chemical

Daikin Chemicals

CoreSyn

Xinchang Jiuxin Pharmaceutical

Hefei TNJ Chemical

Hangzhou LZ Chemical

Hubei Chenfang Pharmaceutical Chemical

Henan Vanke Pharmaceutical

Stonycreek Pharmatch

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl 2-Fluoroacrylate Companies

4 Sights by Product

