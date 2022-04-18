Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The electric soft seal butterfly valve controls the opening and closing of the butterfly valve by means of a power signal. The product can be used as a cut-off valve, control valve and check valve for pipeline systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clamp Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve include OMEGA, DynaQuip, Bonomi Group, COVNA, Max-Air, Gemu, Asahi/America, MILWAUKEE VALVE and ASAHI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clamp Type

Flange Type

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemicals

Electricity

Pharmaceutics

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Municipal Engineering

Other

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OMEGA

DynaQuip

Bonomi Group

COVNA

Max-Air

Gemu

Asahi/America

MILWAUKEE VALVE

ASAHI

Flomatic Valves

Cepex

VOLT Valves

Parth Valves And Hoses LLP

Bcst Group

POV Valve (Shanghai)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Soft Seal Butterfly Valve Players in Global Market

