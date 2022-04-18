Kitchen Appliances Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Kitchen Appliances Market
The global Kitchen Appliances market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Gas Stoves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Kitchen Appliances include Haier, Midea, Fotile, Robam, Panasonic, Vatti, Samsung, Bosch and Vanward, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Kitchen Appliances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Kitchen Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gas Stoves
- Grease Pump
- Disinfection Cabinet
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Water Heater
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Kitchen Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Kitchen Appliances Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Million Units)
Global Kitchen Appliances Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Kitchen Appliances revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Kitchen Appliances revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Kitchen Appliances sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Million Units)
- Key companies Kitchen Appliances sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Haier
- Midea
- Fotile
- Robam
- Panasonic
- Vatti
- Samsung
- Bosch
- Vanward
- LG Electronics
- Whirlpool
- Marssenger
