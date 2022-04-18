Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market
In architecture, a deck is a flat surface capable of supporting weight, similar to a floor, but typically constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground, and usually connected to a building.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Roof Decking (Roof Deck) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqft)
- Global top five Roof Decking (Roof Deck) companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-roof-decking-forecast-2022-2028-263
The global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Wooden Roof Deck Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Roof Decking (Roof Deck) include Trex, AZEK, Universal Forest Products, Fiberon, WEST FRASER, Barrette Outdoor Living, Oldcastle, TAMKO and East Teak Fine Hardwoods and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Roof Decking (Roof Deck) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, by Decking Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqft)
Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Segment Percentages, by Decking Type, 2021 (%)
- Wooden Roof Deck
- Plastic Roof Deck
- Concrete Roof Deck
- Composite Roof Deck
- Other Roof Decks
Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqft)
Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- DIY
- Small Contractor
- Pop Up
- Other
Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqft)
Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqft)
- Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Trex
- AZEK
- Universal Forest Products
- Fiberon
- WEST FRASER
- Barrette Outdoor Living
- Oldcastle
- TAMKO
- East Teak Fine Hardwoods
- Cali Bamboo
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports