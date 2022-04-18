Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In architecture, a deck is a flat surface capable of supporting weight, similar to a floor, but typically constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground, and usually connected to a building.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Roof Decking (Roof Deck) in global, including the following market information:

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sqft)

Global top five Roof Decking (Roof Deck) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wooden Roof Deck Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Roof Decking (Roof Deck) include Trex, AZEK, Universal Forest Products, Fiberon, WEST FRASER, Barrette Outdoor Living, Oldcastle, TAMKO and East Teak Fine Hardwoods and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Roof Decking (Roof Deck) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, by Decking Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqft)

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Segment Percentages, by Decking Type, 2021 (%)

Wooden Roof Deck

Plastic Roof Deck

Concrete Roof Deck

Composite Roof Deck

Other Roof Decks

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqft)

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

DIY

Small Contractor

Pop Up

Other

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sqft)

Global Roof Decking (Roof Deck) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sqft)

Key companies Roof Decking (Roof Deck) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trex

AZEK

Universal Forest Products

Fiberon

WEST FRASER

Barrette Outdoor Living

Oldcastle

TAMKO

East Teak Fine Hardwoods

Cali Bamboo

