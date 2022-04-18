Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market
A horizontal reciprocating compressor is a positive-displacement compressor that uses pistons driven by a crankshaft to deliver gases at high pressure.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor in global, including the following market information:
- Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Triple Packed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor include Corken, Airpack, Howden, Burckhardt Compression, Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, ALL Equipment, GI&E and BORSIG ZM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Triple Packed
- Single Packed
Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Refinery
- Chemical Plants
- Gas Transport and Storage
- Others
Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Horizontal Reciprocating Compressor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corken
- Airpack
- Howden
- Burckhardt Compression
- Gardner Denver
- Atlas Copco
- ALL Equipment
- GI&E
- BORSIG ZM
- SIAD Macchine Impianti
- JSC Sumy NPO
- BITZER Group
- Ingersoll Rand
- Dezheng Jixie
- Kaifeng Air Separation
