Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrated magnesium sulfate is a white or colorless needle-like or oblique columnar crystal, odorless, cool and slightly bitter. It is decomposed by heat and gradually removes crystal water and becomes anhydrous magnesium sulfate.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Magnesium Sulfate Monohydrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate include American Elements, PanReac AppliChem, Ereztech, Carbosynth, Nordfeed, Innovating Science, UTKARSH, Isky and Shouguang Hengyi and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Magnesium Sulfate Monohydrate
- Magnesium Sulfate Trihydrate
- Magnesium Sulfate Heptahydrate
- Others
Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture Industrial
- Industrial
- Food Industrial
- Pharmaceutical Industrial
Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Hydrous Magnesium Sulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- American Elements
- PanReac AppliChem
- Ereztech
- Carbosynth
- Nordfeed
- Innovating Science
- UTKARSH
- Isky
- Shouguang Hengyi
- Yingkou Sinomagchem
