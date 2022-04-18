High Purity Urea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Urea in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Urea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Urea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High Purity Urea companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Urea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Synthesis (DS) Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Urea include QAFCO, Yara, KOCH, SABIC, OCI, Nutrien, EuroChem, Group DF and Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Urea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Urea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Synthesis (DS) Method

Industrial Urea Purification Method

Global High Purity Urea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diesel Exhaust Fluid

Cosmetics

Others

Global High Purity Urea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Urea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Urea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Urea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Urea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Purity Urea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

QAFCO

Yara

KOCH

SABIC

OCI

Nutrien

EuroChem

Group DF

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Rui Xing Group

Huajin Chemical Industries

Hualu-hengsheng

Sichuan Lutianhua

Lanhua Sci-tech

Yangmei Chemical

CF Industries

Shanxi Tianze

Zhonghai

Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

China Coal Energy Company Limited

CNPC

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Yuanxing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Urea Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Urea Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Urea Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Urea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Urea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Urea Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Urea Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Urea Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Urea Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Urea Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Urea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Urea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Urea Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Urea Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Urea Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Urea Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global High Purity Urea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

