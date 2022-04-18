High Purity Urea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Urea in global, including the following market information:
Global High Purity Urea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Purity Urea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five High Purity Urea companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Urea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Synthesis (DS) Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Urea include QAFCO, Yara, KOCH, SABIC, OCI, Nutrien, EuroChem, Group DF and Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Urea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Urea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct Synthesis (DS) Method
- Industrial Urea Purification Method
Global High Purity Urea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Diesel Exhaust Fluid
- Cosmetics
- Others
Global High Purity Urea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Urea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Urea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Urea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Urea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Purity Urea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- QAFCO
- Yara
- KOCH
- SABIC
- OCI
- Nutrien
- EuroChem
- Group DF
- Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
- Rui Xing Group
- Huajin Chemical Industries
- Hualu-hengsheng
- Sichuan Lutianhua
- Lanhua Sci-tech
- Yangmei Chemical
- CF Industries
- Shanxi Tianze
- Zhonghai
- Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.
- China Coal Energy Company Limited
- CNPC
- Yunnan Yuntianhua
- Yuanxing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Urea Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Urea Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Urea Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Urea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Urea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Urea Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Urea Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Urea Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Urea Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Urea Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Urea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Urea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Urea Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Urea Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Urea Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Urea Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global High Purity Urea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414