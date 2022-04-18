Expansion Joints in Construction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expansion joints are separations between structures, simply gaps, to allow them to move and reduce stresses that may occur. Often, these gaps are filled with an Expansion Joint System to fill in the void to ensure walkability, a complete building enclosure, waterproofing, and general serviceability of the structure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expansion Joints in Construction in global, including the following market information:

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Expansion Joints in Construction companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expansion Joints in Construction market was valued at 1342 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1768.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Asphalt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expansion Joints in Construction include Ningbo Roaby Technology Industrial Group, Canam Group Inc, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Watson Bowman Acme Corp., Mageba S.A, EMSEAL Joint Systems, Ltd, MM Systems Corporation, W. R. Meadows, Inc. and Zhong Ke Heng Yu Deformation Joint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expansion Joints in Construction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market, by Expansion Joint Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Expansion Joint Materials, 2021 (%)

Asphalt

Foam

Rubber

Cork

Others

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings

Roads

Bridges

Others

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ningbo Roaby Technology Industrial Group

Canam Group Inc

GCP Applied Technologies Inc

Watson Bowman Acme Corp.

Mageba S.A

EMSEAL Joint Systems, Ltd

MM Systems Corporation

W. R. Meadows, Inc.

Zhong Ke Heng Yu Deformation Joint

LymTal International Inc

DS Brown Company

ITW Construction Systems Australia Pty Ltd.

Nystrom

RJ Watson, Inc.

Connolly Key Joint Pty Ltd

Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Corticeira Amorim

WE Cork Inc

Megacork SA

