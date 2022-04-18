News

Expansion Joints in Construction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expansion Joints in Construction Market

Expansion joints are separations between structures, simply gaps, to allow them to move and reduce stresses that may occur. Often, these gaps are filled with an Expansion Joint System to fill in the void to ensure walkability, a complete building enclosure, waterproofing, and general serviceability of the structure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expansion Joints in Construction in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
  • Global top five Expansion Joints in Construction companies in 2021 (%)
The global Expansion Joints in Construction market was valued at 1342 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1768.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Asphalt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Expansion Joints in Construction include Ningbo Roaby Technology Industrial Group, Canam Group Inc, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Watson Bowman Acme Corp., Mageba S.A, EMSEAL Joint Systems, Ltd, MM Systems Corporation, W. R. Meadows, Inc. and Zhong Ke Heng Yu Deformation Joint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Expansion Joints in Construction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market, by Expansion Joint Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Expansion Joint Materials, 2021 (%)

  • Asphalt
  • Foam
  • Rubber
  • Cork
  • Others

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Buildings
  • Roads
  • Bridges
  • Others

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Expansion Joints in Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
  • Key companies Expansion Joints in Construction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Ningbo Roaby Technology Industrial Group
  • Canam Group Inc
  • GCP Applied Technologies Inc
  • Watson Bowman Acme Corp.
  • Mageba S.A
  • EMSEAL Joint Systems, Ltd
  • MM Systems Corporation
  • W. R. Meadows, Inc.
  • Zhong Ke Heng Yu Deformation Joint
  • LymTal International Inc
  • DS Brown Company
  • ITW Construction Systems Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Nystrom
  • RJ Watson, Inc.
  • Connolly Key Joint Pty Ltd
  • Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Corticeira Amorim
  • WE Cork Inc
  • Megacork SA

