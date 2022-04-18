Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market
Silicon nitride (SiN) igniters has the capability of lighting main burners directly without using a pilot light. Electricity passes through ignitors and glow red hot. Operating under normal conditions a hot surface ignitor will last for up to 10 years.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Single Ignition Electrode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters include Coorstek, Precision Speed Equipment, SCP Limited, FKK Corporation, Surface Igniter, Robertshaw, Capable Controls, Honeywell and SUPCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Ignition Electrode
- Dual Ignition Electrode
Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ovens
- Dryers
- Others
Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Silicon Nitride (SiN) Igniters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Coorstek
- Precision Speed Equipment
- SCP Limited
- FKK Corporation
- Surface Igniter
- Robertshaw
- Capable Controls
- Honeywell
- SUPCO
- WHITE RODGERS
- Yangzhou Huaming Technology
- Guangzhou Shichao
