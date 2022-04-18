Electric Food Stand Mixers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Food Stand Mixers Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Food Stand Mixers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electric Food Stand Mixers companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
The global Electric Food Stand Mixers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2.5-5.0 Quarts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Food Stand Mixers include KitchenAid, Kenwood Limited, Electrolux, Hobart, Breville, Bosch, Philips, Sunbeam Products, Inc and Panasonic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Food Stand Mixers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2.5-5.0 Quarts
- 5.1-7.0 Quarts
- Above 7.0 Quarts
Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)
- Online
- Offline
Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Food Stand Mixers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Food Stand Mixers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Food Stand Mixers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Food Stand Mixers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electric Food Stand Mixers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- KitchenAid
- Kenwood Limited
- Electrolux
- Hobart
- Breville
- Bosch
- Philips
- Sunbeam Products, Inc
- Panasonic
- Hamilton Beach
- Cuisinart
- Sencor
- Sparmixers
- Smeg
