Rubber Vulcanization Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast 2022 – 2030

The rubber vulcanization market is estimated to touch USD 11,219.7 million at a 4.94% CAGR between 2016-2025, as stated by the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Rubber vulcanization, simply put, is a process used to enhance the strength & elasticity of rubber, under heat, presence of sulfur, along with other auxiliary chemicals. Activators, accelerators, vulcanizing agents, and others are the different types of rubber vulcanization. Owing to its excellent features and benefits, rubber vulcanization has wide applications in healthcare, consumer goods, industrial, automotive and transportation, and other industries.

Numerous factors are adding to the global rubber vulcanization market. Such factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include the increasing use in the healthcare sector in the production of prostheses, tubes, gloves, and injection components, and in the auto industry to manufacture tires, growing aerospace industry, and huge demand from the oil & gas and petrochemical industry to manufacture components such as fittings, tubes, pipes, gaskets, and seals. Rubber vulcanization provides excellent heat resistance, resilience, and strength to natural rubber tires after it is mixed with carbon black, sulfur, and other chemicals owing to which it is widely used in the aerospace sector.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global rubber vulcanization market based on technique, type, and application.

By type, the global rubber vulcanization market is segmented into activators, accelerators, vulcanizing agents, and others. The vulcanizing agent is again segmented into metallic oxides, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, and others. Accelerators are again segmented into xanthates, sulfenamides, dithiophosphate, dithiocarbamate, and others.

By technique, the rubber vulcanization market is segmented into sulfur vulcanization & other curing methods.

By end use industry, the rubber vulcanization market is segmented into healthcare, consumer goods, industrial, automotive and transportation, and others. Of these, automotive and transportation will dominate the market over the forecast period for the increase in production as well as the sale of commercial vehicles and automobiles that are boosting the demand for rubber, especially in tire production. It is likely to grow at a 5.47% CAGR.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global rubber vulcanization market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is likely to touch USD 927.1 million at a CAGR of 5.68%. Factors adding to the rubber vulcanization market in the region include the presence of well-established transportation and the automotive sector in India, Japan, and China and rubber export from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The rubber vulcanization market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for consumers’ high disposable income and developed healthcare sector & auto component manufacturing industry.

The rubber vulcanization market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for the established industrial sector and a stable economy.

The rubber vulcanization market in the MEA is predicted to develop at a slow & steady pace during the forecast period for the developing healthcare sector in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and demand for rubber gloves & gaskets for the petrochemical industry.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global rubber vulcanization market report include King Industries, Inc (US), Willing New Materials Technology Co., Ltd (China), Shandong Stair Chemical & Technology Co., Ltd (China), Duslo, a.s. (Slovakia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kumho Petrochemical (South Korea), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Arkema SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), and LANXESS (Germany). Industry players have adopted strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, research and development, and new product launches to create a niche in the market.

