Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market
The global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor include Henkel, Momentive, Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Electrolube, H.B. Fuller, Wacker Chemie AG, CHT Group and Nagase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Epoxy
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- Momentive
- Dow Corning
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Electrolube
- H.B. Fuller
- Wacker Chemie AG
- CHT Group
- Nagase
- Elkem Silicones
- Elantas
- Lord
- Won Chemical
- Namics Corporation
- Showa Denka
- Panacol
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Product Type
