Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor include Henkel, Momentive, Dow Corning, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Electrolube, H.B. Fuller, Wacker Chemie AG, CHT Group and Nagase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurethane

Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Momentive

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller

Wacker Chemie AG

CHT Group

Nagase

Elkem Silicones

Elantas

Lord

Won Chemical

Namics Corporation

Showa Denka

Panacol

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Encapsulation Materals for Semiconductor Product Type

