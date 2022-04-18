Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dry chemical fire extinguishing agents include sodium bicarbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and monoammonium phosphate and are used to combat Class A, B, and C fires.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/143936/global-dry-powder-fire-extinguishing-agent-forecast-market-2022-2028-313

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoammonium Phosphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent include Chemguard, Safequip (Rovic International Group), Amerex, Ansul, Badger, Buckeye, Kidde, Pyro-Chem and Universal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monoammonium Phosphate

ABC Dry Chemical

ABE Powder

Multi-Purpose Dry Chemical

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Class A (Common Combustible Solids)

Class B (Burning Liquid and Gases)

Class C (Electrical Fires)

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemguard

Safequip (Rovic International Group)

Amerex

Ansul

Badger

Buckeye

Kidde

Pyro-Chem

Universal

Flamax

Survitec

New Bharat Fire Protection System

HIMIFOS

Foshan Huahao Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/143936/global-dry-powder-fire-extinguishing-agent-forecast-market-2022-2028-313

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Product Type

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/