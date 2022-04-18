Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market
Dry chemical fire extinguishing agents include sodium bicarbonate, potassium bicarbonate, and monoammonium phosphate and are used to combat Class A, B, and C fires.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monoammonium Phosphate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent include Chemguard, Safequip (Rovic International Group), Amerex, Ansul, Badger, Buckeye, Kidde, Pyro-Chem and Universal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Monoammonium Phosphate
- ABC Dry Chemical
- ABE Powder
- Multi-Purpose Dry Chemical
Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Class A (Common Combustible Solids)
- Class B (Burning Liquid and Gases)
- Class C (Electrical Fires)
Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chemguard
- Safequip (Rovic International Group)
- Amerex
- Ansul
- Badger
- Buckeye
- Kidde
- Pyro-Chem
- Universal
- Flamax
- Survitec
- New Bharat Fire Protection System
- HIMIFOS
- Foshan Huahao Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Powder Fire Extinguishing Agent Product Type
