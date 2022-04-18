Blue Ammonia Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blue Ammonia Market
Blue ammonia is made from nitrogen and “blue” hydrogen derived from natural gas feedstocks, with the carbon dioxide by-product from hydrogen production captured and stored.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blue Ammonia in global, including the following market information:
- Global Blue Ammonia Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Blue Ammonia Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilotons)
- Global top five Blue Ammonia companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blue Ammonia market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blue Ammonia include ADNOC, Abu Dhabi National Oil, Aramco, Horisont Energi, Itochu, Horisont Energi, Yara International and Casale, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blue Ammonia manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blue Ammonia Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Blue Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Purity
- Low Purity
Global Blue Ammonia Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Blue Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Energy Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Others
Global Blue Ammonia Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilotons)
Global Blue Ammonia Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Blue Ammonia revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Blue Ammonia revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Blue Ammonia sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilotons)
- Key companies Blue Ammonia sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ADNOC
- Abu Dhabi National Oil
- Aramco
- Horisont Energi
- Itochu
- Yara International
- Casale
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blue Ammonia Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blue Ammonia Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blue Ammonia Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blue Ammonia Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blue Ammonia Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blue Ammonia Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blue Ammonia Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blue Ammonia Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blue Ammonia Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blue Ammonia Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blue Ammonia Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blue Ammonia Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blue Ammonia Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blue Ammonia Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blue Ammonia Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blue Ammonia Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Blue Ammonia Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 High Purity
4.1.3 Low Purity
