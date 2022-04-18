Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-fingerprint glass: AF coating is based on the principle of lotus leaf, coated with a layer of nano-chemical materials on the surface of the glass to make it have strong hydrophobicity, anti-oil and anti-fingerprint functions. It is easy to wipe off dirt, fingerprints, oil stains, etc. The surface is smoother and feels more comfortable.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) include SCHOTT, Corning, AGC, Vitrealspecchi, Konshen Glass, SAIDA GLASS, Dongguan Xupeng Glass, Shenzhen JMT Glass and Decoron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)
- Below 1mm
- 1mm to 2mm
- Over 2mm
Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics Industry
- Renovation Industry
- Others
Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SCHOTT
- Corning
- AGC
- Vitrealspecchi
- Konshen Glass
- SAIDA GLASS
- Dongguan Xupeng Glass
- Shenzhen JMT Glass
- Decoron
- Izovac
- Shenzhen STC Optronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Thickness
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Players in Global Market
