Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-fingerprint glass: AF coating is based on the principle of lotus leaf, coated with a layer of nano-chemical materials on the surface of the glass to make it have strong hydrophobicity, anti-oil and anti-fingerprint functions. It is easy to wipe off dirt, fingerprints, oil stains, etc. The surface is smoother and feels more comfortable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) include SCHOTT, Corning, AGC, Vitrealspecchi, Konshen Glass, SAIDA GLASS, Dongguan Xupeng Glass, Shenzhen JMT Glass and Decoron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, by Thickness, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Segment Percentages, by Thickness, 2021 (%)

Below 1mm

1mm to 2mm

Over 2mm

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Industry

Renovation Industry

Others

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SCHOTT

Corning

AGC

Vitrealspecchi

Konshen Glass

SAIDA GLASS

Dongguan Xupeng Glass

Shenzhen JMT Glass

Decoron

Izovac

Shenzhen STC Optronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Thickness

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-fingerprint Glass(AF Glass) Players in Global Market

