9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market
9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene(CAS 15499-84-0) is a white powder with the molecular formula C25H20N2. Bisphenol fluorene is a monomer and modifier of functional polymer materials. It is a bisphenol compound containing Cardo ring skeleton structure. It is an important monomer or modifier for the synthesis of fluorenyl epoxy resin, fluorenyl benzoxazine resin, acrylate resin, polyester resin, polycarbonate, epoxy resin, polyester or polyether and other polycondensation products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene in global, including the following market information:
- Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene companies in 2021 (%)
The global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene include JFE Chemical, Jiangsu Ever Galaxy Chemical, Fan County Guofeng Fine Chemical, UIV Chem, Wuhan Eastin Chemical Industry, Xiaoyi Jinjing Chemical, Shandong Xingshun New Material and Wilshire Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 98%
- Purity 99%
- Others
Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Modifier
- Monomer
- Others
Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JFE Chemical
- Jiangsu Ever Galaxy Chemical
- Fan County Guofeng Fine Chemical
- UIV Chem
- Wuhan Eastin Chemical Industry
- Xiaoyi Jinjing Chemical
- Shandong Xingshun New Material
- Wilshire Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 9,9-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)fluorene Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/