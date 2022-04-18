1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene (CAS 575-44-0) is an off-white powder with the molecular formula C10H8O2. It can be used as dye intermediate and pharmaceutical intermediate, mainly used in laboratory research and development process and chemical production process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene in global, including the following market information:

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene include Luminescence Technology, Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical, Haihang Industry, Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical and Biosynth Carbosynth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dye Intermediates

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Luminescence Technology

Zaozhuang Tairui Fine Chemical

Haihang Industry

Taicang Hualian Chemical Industry

Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical

Biosynth Carbosynth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,6-Dihydroxynaphthalene Companies

